DeltaFi Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $86.08 Million (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 25th. One DeltaFi token can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. DeltaFi has a total market cap of $86.08 million and $28,508.06 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

