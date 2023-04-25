Dero Reaches Market Cap of $97.19 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last week, Dero has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $97.19 million and $271,547.72 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be bought for $7.21 or 0.00025375 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,397.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.37 or 0.00321739 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012480 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.33 or 0.00564605 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00069592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.11 or 0.00422956 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,487,313 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

