Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,405 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Digital Realty Trust worth $37,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.26. 575,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,660. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $152.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.79.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 428.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.