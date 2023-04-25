Dillon & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dillon & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,740 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.65.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $99.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.01 and its 200 day moving average is $98.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

