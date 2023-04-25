Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $0.95 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1,118.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 231,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 212,610 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1,940.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,993,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797,661 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,351,271 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

(Get Rating)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.