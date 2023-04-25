DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 46,002 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 83,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DOCU traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,721,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,001. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $92.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.27. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.75, a PEG ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.99.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $659.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

