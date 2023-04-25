Drumz (LON:DRUM) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.00

Shares of Drumz plc (LON:DRUM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.07), with a volume of 166669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

Drumz Trading Up 943.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £25.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.82.

Drumz Company Profile

Drumz plc, formerly known as, Energiser Investments plc, is a venture capital firm specializing in Mid Venture and Growth companies, real estate, whole loan or mezzanine finance in acquisition or development situations. The firm seeks to invest in technology sector, Software with a preference for SaaS business models delivering Cyber security, Big Data or Artificial Intelligence services and solutions, real estate sector.

