EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.49-7.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.44. EastGroup Properties also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.83-1.89 EPS.
EastGroup Properties Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of EGP stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.18. 312,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,396. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $137.47 and a 1-year high of $208.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93.
EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 113.90%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of EastGroup Properties
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 544.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,678,000 after buying an additional 1,727,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $64,710,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after buying an additional 248,538 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4,503.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,277,000 after buying an additional 177,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after buying an additional 133,344 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EastGroup Properties Company Profile
EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.
Read More
