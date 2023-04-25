EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.49-7.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.44. EastGroup Properties also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.83-1.89 EPS.

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of EGP stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.18. 312,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,396. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $137.47 and a 1-year high of $208.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 113.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of EastGroup Properties

EGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 544.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,678,000 after buying an additional 1,727,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $64,710,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after buying an additional 248,538 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4,503.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,277,000 after buying an additional 177,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after buying an additional 133,344 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

