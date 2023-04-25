Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Ecolab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ECL traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $165.55. The company had a trading volume of 188,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,703. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $178.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.54 and its 200-day moving average is $152.95. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

