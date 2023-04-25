ELIS Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $29.03 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $29.03 million and $339.18 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ELIS

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.16763729 USD and is up 19.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $666.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

