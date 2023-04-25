EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for EMCOR Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for EMCOR Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.09 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of EME opened at $159.73 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group has a one year low of $95.64 and a one year high of $169.88. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.68.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.81%.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

