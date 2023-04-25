Enegra (EGX) (EGX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $630,404.13

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be bought for $190.07 or 0.00670218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enegra (EGX) has a market cap of $16.15 billion and $630,404.13 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Enegra (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) launched on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

