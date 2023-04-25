Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Teekay Tankers in a report issued on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $13.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.38. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teekay Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $11.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ FY2024 earnings at $11.18 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TNK. StockNews.com started coverage on Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Teekay Tankers Stock Up 7.6 %

TNK stock opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of -0.14. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.25.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $367.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.54 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,714,667 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,827,000 after purchasing an additional 48,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 35.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after buying an additional 437,348 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,016,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,325,000 after buying an additional 140,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,078,000 after buying an additional 113,898 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 583,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after acquiring an additional 223,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

