Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ETRN. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $355.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.26 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at $213,584.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 347,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 339,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 35,606 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.8% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 860,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 39,656 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

