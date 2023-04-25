Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.91-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Equity Residential from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.44.

Shares of EQR stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.52. 1,702,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,078. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $90.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.64%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,822,309,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,361,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,002,000 after buying an additional 943,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,545,000 after buying an additional 891,918 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,341,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,105,000 after buying an additional 652,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

