Ergo Trading 17.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00005702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $107.59 million and $227,240.37 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,521.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.34 or 0.00324610 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012763 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.21 or 0.00574870 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00070002 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.46 or 0.00426804 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003631 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 68,558,694 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

