Evercore ISI Increases Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $70.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $63.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.94. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

