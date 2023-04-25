Extendicare Inc. (EXETF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on May 15th

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0299 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Extendicare Stock Performance
EXETF opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91. Extendicare has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $5.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.
About Extendicare
Extendicare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Services. The Long-Term Care segment represents long-term care centers the company owns and operates in the country.
Read More
