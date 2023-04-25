Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Position Reduced by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 931,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,844,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,316,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,023,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,907,000 after buying an additional 20,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 266,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,874,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.43.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $714.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,646. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $687.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $611.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $728.85.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $344.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.86 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 47.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total value of $210,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total value of $210,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,105.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $169,770.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $11,239,163 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.