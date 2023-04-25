Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,437,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,340,000 after buying an additional 2,460,307 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1,298.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after buying an additional 1,544,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,181,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,525,000 after buying an additional 753,698 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after buying an additional 681,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,997,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,982,000 after buying an additional 617,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FAST stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $54.44. 674,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,366,708. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $57.69.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Stories

