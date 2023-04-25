FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for FB Financial in a research report issued on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FB Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FB Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens decreased their target price on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.31.

NYSE FBK opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 36.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 84,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 175,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FB Financial

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 6,800 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $199,512.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,761,791 shares in the company, valued at $315,750,947.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $199,512.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,761,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,750,947.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raja J. Jubran bought 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $199,198.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,573.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

