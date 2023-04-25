Fei USD (FEI) Price Tops $0.97 on Exchanges

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00003421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $34.19 million and approximately $188,291.21 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fei USD has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007998 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00028253 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019851 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00018795 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,419.89 or 1.00078083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,457,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,195,971 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,457,357.46823735 with 35,195,970.59267044 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98039737 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $311,449.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

