Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.00. The company traded as low as C$7.44 and last traded at C$7.45, with a volume of 132428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.60.

FSZ has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.43.

Fiera Capital Stock Down 2.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$620.06 million, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement

Fiera Capital ( TSE:FSZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$184.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$184.20 million. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.1981279 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 358.33%.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

