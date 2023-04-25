Filecoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $111.19 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.24 or 0.00018957 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $2.20 billion and $111.19 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Filecoin alerts:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 419,986,852 coins. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

