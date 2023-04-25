Financial Review: KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) vs. Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT)

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

KORE Group has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbsat has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for KORE Group and Orbsat, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

KORE Group currently has a consensus target price of $6.70, suggesting a potential upside of 440.32%. Given KORE Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Orbsat.

This table compares KORE Group and Orbsat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $268.45 million 0.35 -$106.20 million ($1.37) -0.91 Orbsat $7.19 million 2.34 -$2.76 million N/A N/A

Orbsat has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KORE Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.9% of KORE Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Orbsat shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of KORE Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Orbsat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares KORE Group and Orbsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -38.70% -19.34% -6.27% Orbsat -83.01% -81.44% -65.84%

Summary

KORE Group beats Orbsat on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services. It serves customers operating in a range of sectors, including healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

