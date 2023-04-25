Financial Survey: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Birchcliff Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 101.84% 16.46% 16.06% Birchcliff Energy 49.27% 29.14% 21.05%

Risk and Volatility

PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Birchcliff Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PermRock Royalty Trust and Birchcliff Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Birchcliff Energy has a consensus price target of $10.97, suggesting a potential upside of 85.03%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.0% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Birchcliff Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Birchcliff Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

PermRock Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Birchcliff Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Birchcliff Energy pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Birchcliff Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust $13.16 million 5.89 $12.30 million N/A N/A Birchcliff Energy $1.03 billion 1.53 $505.23 million $1.83 3.24

Birchcliff Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats PermRock Royalty Trust on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the business of exploring, developing, and producing natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids. The firm also focuses on the operation of Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

