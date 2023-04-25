First Business Financial Services (FBIZ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 17.01%. On average, analysts expect First Business Financial Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FBIZ opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $39.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This is a boost from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.20%.

FBIZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

In other news, Director John J. Harris bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $30,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,257,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

