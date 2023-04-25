First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

First Merchants Price Performance

First Merchants stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $27.40.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

