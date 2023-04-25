First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stock Position Raised by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 2.0% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,116,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 306,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 49,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 30,761 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,442,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.81. 225,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,352. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

