Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

PFD traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,403. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFD. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 691.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 79,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 69,143 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 16.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.