Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance
PFD traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,403. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
