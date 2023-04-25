Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE FSI opened at $3.10 on Friday. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of a liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and a food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

