Flossbach Von Storch AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Flossbach Von Storch AG trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 315,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,367 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $21,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.63.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.7 %

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,800,162. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $72.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

