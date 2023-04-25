Flossbach Von Storch AG Grows Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2023

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSHGet Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,243 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,830 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 0.06% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $18,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 123,220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.90. 449,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,341,590. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $84.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.80.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.