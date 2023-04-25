Flossbach Von Storch AG Grows Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,243 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,830 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 0.06% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $18,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 123,220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.90. 449,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,341,590. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $84.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.80.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also

