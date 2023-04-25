Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $688.25 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,708,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,544 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 2.6% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $688,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after buying an additional 49,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $1,679,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.09. 154,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,745. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The company has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.72.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.37%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.55.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

