Flossbach Von Storch AG Purchases 100,000 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in NU were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in NU by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,041,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,253 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in NU by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,712 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter worth $5,197,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in NU by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its position in NU by 359.1% during the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 774,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 605,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,171,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,053,951. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $6.81.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. NU had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.44.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

