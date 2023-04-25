Flossbach Von Storch AG Purchases 100,000 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in NU were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in NU by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,041,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,253 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in NU by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,712 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter worth $5,197,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in NU by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its position in NU by 359.1% during the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 774,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 605,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.
NU Price Performance
Shares of NU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,171,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,053,951. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $6.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.44.
About NU
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NU (NU)
- PepsiCo Bubbles To All-Time High, More to Come
- 12 Best Agriculture Stocks to Buy Now
- 6 Best Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Can High-Yield Whirlpool Spin Higher In 2023?
- Insiders Buy Wag! Group, Sell-Side Buys Too
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.