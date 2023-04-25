Flossbach Von Storch AG Purchases 16,140 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,140 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 0.08% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $54,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,266,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BDX traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.13. The company had a trading volume of 231,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,214. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $269.06. The stock has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

