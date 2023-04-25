Flossbach Von Storch AG Trims Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,877,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 81,958 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 4.1% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 1.61% of 3M worth $1,064,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.77.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,628,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.21. 3M has a one year low of $100.16 and a one year high of $154.66. The company has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

