Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Raised to C$59.00 at CIBC

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FTS. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$57.96.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Stock Down 0.2 %

Fortis stock opened at C$59.69 on Friday. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$48.45 and a 1-year high of C$65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of C$28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.84.

Fortis Announces Dividend

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.02. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of C$3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.9281849 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.29%.

About Fortis

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.