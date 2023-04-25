Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORD opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $10.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.51. Forward Industries has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

