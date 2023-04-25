Forza Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $82.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $109.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.30.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.