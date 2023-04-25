Forza Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

RTX stock opened at $102.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.26. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

