Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Holdings Raised by Mad River Investors

Mad River Investors boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada accounts for 3.1% of Mad River Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,019,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,471,000 after acquiring an additional 308,992 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,179,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,326,000 after purchasing an additional 115,014 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $796,979,000 after purchasing an additional 192,144 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 3,032,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,122,000 after purchasing an additional 148,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.6% during the third quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,392,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,823,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.00.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $151.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.20. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $159.28.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

