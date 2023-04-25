Fresnillo plc (FRES) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 27th

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Fresnillo Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FRES stock opened at GBX 739.60 ($9.24) on Tuesday. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of GBX 637.20 ($7.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 996.80 ($12.45). The stock has a market cap of £5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,582.07, a P/E/G ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.64, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 760.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 813.12.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRES shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.99) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 920 ($11.49) to GBX 800 ($9.99) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 950 ($11.86) to GBX 800 ($9.99) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($8.74) to GBX 650 ($8.12) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Fresnillo to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 900 ($11.24) to GBX 850 ($10.62) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 751.43 ($9.38).

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.