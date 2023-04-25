Frontier (FRONT) Hits Market Capitalization of $18.86 Million

Frontier (FRONT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a market cap of $18.86 million and $2.63 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Frontier

Frontier was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a DeFi aggregation platform that incentivizes users with its FRONT token. The platform provides a non-custodial wallet for safe storage of crypto assets, as well as the ability to transact with over 4000 crypto tokens across different blockchain networks. Frontier also enables users to acquire and create NFTs.”

