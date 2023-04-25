FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ardmore Shipping Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ASC)

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ardmore Shipping in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ardmore Shipping’s current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $93.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.94 million.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of ASC stock opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 43.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,006,000 after buying an additional 862,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,291,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,019,000 after acquiring an additional 113,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,159,000 after buying an additional 237,920 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 715,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 669,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after buying an additional 204,821 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is 53.25%.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with modern, fuel-efficient fleet of mid-size products and chemical tankers. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers.

Featured Articles

