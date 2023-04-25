FY2023 EPS Estimates for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Cut by National Bank Financial

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GFL Environmental in a report released on Sunday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.00. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 830.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

