G999 Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, G999 has traded up 28.8% against the dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $3,365.41 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00062041 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00039215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00019199 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006887 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001177 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

