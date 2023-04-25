Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.80.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,080,104.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at $8,080,104.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,063.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,024,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,518 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,132,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,418,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,492,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.06%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Further Reading

