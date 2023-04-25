Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.80.
GLPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.
In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,080,104.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at $8,080,104.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.06%.
Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.
