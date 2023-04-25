Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.33 and last traded at $8.33. 130,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 216,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Garrett Motion Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 193.55% and a net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 110,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $899,549.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,946,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,263,215.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garrett Motion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forager Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Garrett Motion by 48.4% during the third quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,529,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 499,005 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 62,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 37,217 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Garrett Motion by 16.3% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 912,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 127,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.

Featured Stories

