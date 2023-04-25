GATX (NYSE:GATX) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) were up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $117.92 and last traded at $117.80. Approximately 149,429 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 143,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GATX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GATX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.33.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

GATX Increases Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.63 million. GATX had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 10.87%. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $25,293.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,594.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $2,192,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,101,168.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of GATX

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in GATX by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GATX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in GATX by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Featured Stories

